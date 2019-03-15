Poorly Worksop ex-miner was overpaid by £7K

A poorly Worksop man who failed to tell the benefits agency about his miner’s pension and was overpaid by £7,000 has been fined, a court heard.

Steven Lockton claimed Employment Support Allowance for himself and his wife from May 2013, but didn’t notify the Department of Work and Pensions when he began receiving money from the Mineworkers Pension Scheme, between August 22, 2014, and March 12, 2018.

The overpayment will be clawed back by the DWP, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Sarah Neale, mitigating, said: “He lives with his wife. They are both in ill health. Before he turned 50 he suffered 13 heart attacks and is lucky to still be here.

Lockton, who had no previous convictions, also suffers from diabetes and has had knee and arm operations, while his wife has a collapsed lung and mobility problems, Ms Neale said.

His daughter was getting married and he had limited financial circumstances, she added.

Lockton, 54, of Westgate, admitted dishonestly failing to notify the DWP about a change of circumstances, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £200, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

You can read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.