Poll for election of District Councillor for Worksop South-East being held today- candidates and where to vote

A poll for the election of a district councillor for Worksop South-East ward will be held today until 10pm.

One district councillor is to be elected.

The candidates are as follows:

Leon Duveen, of Lincoln Street, Liberal Democrats

Lewis Stanniland, of Raines Avenue, Conservative

Clayton Tindle, of Cavendish Road, Labour

POLLING STATIONS:

The Centre Place, Abbey Street, Worksop

Centre for Sport and Learning, Community Way, Manton

Manton Parish Hall, Cavendish Road

Old Abbey School, Priorswell Road, Worksop

Kingston Close Community Centre, Kington Close, Worskop