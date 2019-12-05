Will Labour be able to hold on to Bassetlaw this time?

Bassetlaw voters go to polls next week in the General Election with high interest being taken what the result from this part of the country will be.

In the past, Bassetlaw was a nailed-on certainty for Labour – the party has held the seat unbroken since 1929.

But this election is different, because this time there is the Brexit factor involved and Labour’s stance on Brexit has alienated many of it’s leave-voting supporters in its traditional heartlands.

And that could leave the door open for the Conservatives and Brexit Party to grab some of the Labour vote.

In theory, Bassetlaw is exactly the sort of seat the Conservatives need to win.

It’s a working class area between the midlands and the north, which voted strongly to leave.

And the majority’s not huge – 4,852 last time round.

It’s also made less predictable by the resignation of long-serving MP John Mann, who had served the area since 2001, and who vocally criticised the current Labour party leadership before leaving to join the House of Lords.

The selection process to find his replacement was equally acrimonious.

Candidate Sally Gimson won the democratic vote among Labour members in Bassetlaw, but was then unceremoniously dumped by the national party and replaced by Keir Morrison.

This caused considerable anger among many party members in the constituency.

Meanwhile the Brexit Party will be hopeful of having an impact in a constituency that voted 67.8 per cent to leave the EU.

And it’s that promise of leaving the EU that the Conservatives will hope to benefit from too.

Geographically, the area is predominantly rural, with two large towns, Worksop and Retford.

In local elections in May, Labour won with a strong majority – 37 seats compared to five Conservatives and five independents.

The final list of candidates is: Keir Morrison (Labour), Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Liberal Democrats), Debbie Soloman (Brexit Party) and Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative).

The final list of candidates is: Keir Morrison (Labour), Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Liberal Democrats), Debbie Soloman (Brexit Party) and Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative).