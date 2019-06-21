There is no excuse for fly-tipping

If you take a walk up Bridge Street next week you’ll see our campaign that is highlighting the issue of fly-tipping and the amount of waste that is dumped on our streets, in our laybys and down secluded country lanes, writes Councillor Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw District Council leader,

On Wednesday, a collection of fly-tipped items will be displayed on the town’s high street to spread the message that fly-tipping is a criminal offence and there is no excuse or justification for it. It’s your rubbish and your responsibility.

It costs Bassetlaw taxpayers more than £115,000 a year to clean up fly-tipping and last year there were 1,987 incidents in our district. The most common items that get dumped include beds, mattresses, sofas, fridges and freezers – all items that can be taken to the household recycling centres in Worksop and Retford.

If you can’t take your unwanted items to be recycled, the Council offers a Bulky Waste collection service, and if you don’t want us to take it, you can always ask a legitimate company to do it – but always remember to ask to see a Waste Transfer Licence and get a receipt.

If your waste is dumped and we can trace it back to you, you could end up with a fine of up to £5,000. We can all do our bit to keep Bassetlaw clean and reduce fly-tipping.

Last week I was delighted to attend the official opening of 3iii Training who have a new office in the Priory Centre.

It was great to meet Nicola and the team and to hear about their plans and their training model. I was really interested to learn about their 16-24 Traineeship Programme which helps young people become ‘work ready’.

It also provided the opportunity to chat to some of the young people who have been through the programme and have already secured apprenticeships. This is really positive for Worksop and I wish 3iii every success.

