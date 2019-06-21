Stop the importing of hunting trophies now, says Rother Valley MP Sir Kevin Barron

I strongly believe importing hunting trophies is wrong and the UK must act to bring this horrible trade to an end, writes Sir Kevin Barron.

Killing endangered wildlife for pleasure only helps push them even further towards extinction. Hunting does not support the economies of the world’s poorest countries in any meaningful way. We must protect these wild animals by supporting the communities that live alongside them so that conflict reduces and poaching stops. The rules for the import and export of hunting trophies are established under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The aim of CITES is to ensure the international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.It is time for the UK to join with other nations in creating a framework for the genuine protection of wildlife around the world. The UK Government, however, takes the view that although there are examples of negative effects from big game hunting caused by poor management, trophy and big game hunting can be an effective conservation tool. Nevertheless, it says it will continue to look carefully at big game imports. The Labour Party has been consulting on an Animal Welfare Plan which includes a proposal to end the import of wild animal trophies from species that are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

We cannot allow the present situation to continue. I hope the UK Government will listen to the concerns raised by the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting and other organisations such as Born Free and the League Against Cruel Sports, as urgent action is needed to ensure the conservation of species around the world.

