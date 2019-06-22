Single clear cycle way through Bassetlaw would be great benefit to area, says John Mann MP

One of the issues that I have raised before, but been very frustrated with, is the lack of a single clear cycle way through Bassetlaw, writes Bassetlaw MP John Mann.

In my view, a cycle path that links Langold Country park through Carlton into Gateford and then through Worksop to Manton Wood would be hugely beneficial. A cycle path from Manton Wood to the new Elkesley Bridge and on to Retford would be equally significant. With new housing we have failed to properly invest in cycle paths, but they need to go where people can connect and need to be safe for all users. I am calling for more effort and some boldness to be put into a deliverable plan to give us such a cycle way. With climate change on the agenda, this will also create a greener method of transport across Bassetlaw. I have also resurrected my view, shared by many others, and raised over many years in this newspaper, that we should re-create Sherwood Forest. The sounds I am hearing from the new Bassetlaw Council are very encouraging. We don’t need a bureaucracy to re-create Sherwood Forest. Instead, what we need is a mixture of neighbourhood plans given a precise geographic border- like The National Forest has done- creating the identity and location of Sherwood Forest. Let’s see some signs up identifying Sherwood Forest and a long term investment into tree planting and the creation of a forest economy. Last week, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain across the East Midlands. There are also thunderstorms expected towards the end of this week. This weather can cause rivers to burst their banks and excessive flooding such as we have seen in Lincoln. You will remember in 2007 that we had terrible floods in Worksop town centre and I worked with the local authorities so that provisions were put in place to ensure we wouldn’t see floods in our area on that scale. I am glad that we have not had a repeat over the last 12 years. Please make sure if you live in a property which is vulnerable to flooding that you have appropriate insurance and provisions if an instance should occur.

