Rother Valley: New MP is committed to fighting for the best for the area

It is an honour to introduce myself as the first ever Conservative Member of Parliament for Rother Valley, an area of outstanding beauty and dynamism, writes Alexander Stafford..

Since my election, I have been busy fighting for the people of Rother Valley in Westminster and campaigning on issues that matter to us all in the area, from health to crime and reviving our high streets.

Locally, I have had a packed schedule meeting as many people, communities and groups as possible, taking up their cases, helping to find solutions, and hearing different opinions.

The Worksop Guardian is widely read in Rother Valley and I would like to take this opportunity, in my first column for the paper, to outline my main priorities for the region.

Firstly, better transport links and more connected communities. We need a joined-up approach to transport, better and more buses, better roads, and railways that work for us.

HS2 is not the answer.

The Prime Minister’s pledge of £5 billion to improve buses nationally is a great start and I shall fight for our area to benefit from that funding.

I am championing buses connecting places like Kiveton, Firbeck, and Swallownest rather than yet another rail link focused around the London metropolitan area.

Greater connectivity ties in with my work to revive the local economy, for which I am supporting our businesses and ensuring that there are stable, skilled jobs in our constituency.

I am meeting business owners and hearing about how best I can represent their interests in Parliament.

I am putting together a transport action group, so do get in contact if you wish to join with the group to make Rother Valley a better place.

Another key priority is protecting the environment and preventing fracking in my constituency.

I recently spoke at an event attended by industry leaders and by the minister for business and energy and called on the Government to expand the moratorium on fracking to include exploratory drilling.

This will protect areas in Rother Valley including Harthill and Woodsetts.

Having worked in the energy sector, I ardently believe that fracking is a solution to yesterday’s problems and should be scrapped with haste.

I continue to work hard to succeed for Rother Valley and I welcome contact from all my constituents.

The most important thing is to represent every single one of my constituents, so please do get in contact with your views and opinions and I would be glad to meet you.

I will always be on your side, fighting for Rother Valley.