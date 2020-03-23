Rother Valley MP says people must heed Government advice and stop the spread of deadly virus

It is only right that I dedicate this month’s column to the coronavirus crisis, writes Alexander Stafford.

This is the biggest change to our way of life that we have experienced since the war, which a brave number of my constituents will remember vividly.

We are facing unparalleled restrictions and very real sacrifices in all areas of our lives.

We are on a war footing and must come together, both locally and nationally, to fight the threat and pull through.

However, pull through we shall.

Whenever we have faced adversity, our great country has prevailed.

In order to claim victory, we must battle hard and prepare for some weeks and months of discomfort.

The health and welfare of my constituents is of the utmost importance to me and I urge you to follow all Government guidelines and medical advice.

This means washing your hands regularly with hot water and soap, for 20 seconds, and not touching your face, staying indoors unless the need to leave your home is critical and standing two metres from others.

This means strict quarantine for you and your family if one of you displays symptoms, avoiding all close contact with the elderly and the vulnerable, and looking out for your neighbours and checking in on them, maintaining a sense of community.

This means not hoarding food and supplies, not swamping public services without urgent need and volunteering where you are needed.

We must not be selfish by taking unnecessary risks.

The NHS must be protected at all costs.

If we do not delay the spike of cases, our country's health capacity will be overwhelmed and ordinary people will pay the price.

Despite the gravity of the situation, there is cause for great hope for the people of Rother Valley.

This pain is only temporary, and the Government is taking unprecedented measures to alleviate the worst excesses of the crisis.

As your MP, all my efforts are focused on protecting Rother Valley during these trying times.

My office is working overtime to respond to all correspondence and to ensure that the wheels of democracy keep on turning.

We have secured the return of stranded constituents abroad and have dealt with issues ranging from business and education to benefits and profiteering.

My job is to represent the people of Rother Valley and to secure answers for my constituents, so I encourage you to contact me if I can help you in any way whatsoever.

I recommend that you follow my daily movements on Twitter at @Alex_Stafford and Facebook at Facebook.com/AlexStafford4RotherValley. to see how I am fighting for Rother Valley at the highest level during this national emergency.

I ask that you stay safe and well, obey all Government instructions, and look out for one another.

I look forward to hearing from you and I know that we will come out of this crisis stronger than ever.

Alexander Stafford is MP for Rother Valley.