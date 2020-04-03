Leader says Bassetlaw Council will continue to work hard during coronavirus crisis

Since my last column I hope that, like me, you are starting to adjust to life under the Government’s restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

I can’t stress how important it is to follow the message of ‘stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives’ so that we can keep our family, friends and loved ones safe and do our bit to prevent coronavirus spreading further.

While things have very much changed in the last few weeks, I want to reassure you that the council is still working hard to provide essential services such as bin collections, benefits advice, and support for the community during this difficult time.

One of the most important things it is doing this week is distributing millions of pounds worth of grants to businesses in Bassetlaw.

It has identified that around 2,000 businesses are eligible for the Government’s £10,000 grants and around 300 businesses qualify for the £25,000 grant.

In Bassetlaw, there is £28.8 million available and in order to receive these vital funds, eligible businesses need to register their details with the council.

They can do this by clicking here and looking in the ‘Help for Businesses’ section.

There is also lots of advice and information for businesses in here including full details of the grants, and details of a 12-month business rates holiday.

I hope that these grants will enable our much valued businesses in Bassetlaw to make it through this incredibly challenging time, protect livelihoods and enable them to open their doors once we are able to leave our homes again.

More details on all of the council’s services that may have been affected by coronavirus is available by clicking here.

Finally, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the NHS workers who are putting in extremely long hours, health and social care workers supporting vulnerable people, our own council staff, supermarket workers who ensure that we are able to buy essential supplies, factory workers and food producers, and everyone else who is doing their bit to help us all get through this incredibly challenging time.

Coun Simon Greaves is leader of Bassetlaw Council.