It is absurd that Britain has had to be part of Euro elections

All eyes have been turned this week to the turnout in the European elections, writes John Mann MP.

I always vote in every election – democracy is not something to be taken lightly.

John Mann MP

But the fact these elections are taking place at all in this country is an absurdity.

Britain voted to leave the European Union and it affronts democracy that we are therefore going through the charade of these elections.

It is the same for Police and Crime Commissioner Elections.

I vote and urge others to vote, but I do not believe that these elections should happen.

The results are always important, but I will be looking to see whether the mood in the country is anger – indicated by a high turnout – or dismay indicated by people not voting.

Across Westminster there remain those who always think they know better than the people.

I take a different approach.

I say what I think and sometimes it is popular, sometimes unpopular, but if I am in a minority then it is important to know that and consider the implications.

But when you give people a referendum then you have to abide by the results.

Royal Mail has announced it will be introducing parcel post-boxes across the UK to make it easier for you to post parcels without having to go to a post office.

You will be able to post parcels in the same way that you currently post a letter, provided that postage has been pre-paid using Royal Mail’s own online labelling service.

Royal Mail contacted me to say that the two meter post-boxes on Dukeries Industrial Estate will be converted so that you can drop your parcels there, which will be more convenient.

n Any organisation need a filing cabinet?

As computer records are now king, I have a few spare filing cabinets if an organisation could use one.

Your files, by the way are always kept confidential and shredded after three years.

Finally, it’s summer fair season, so make sure you let me know where and when your event is and I will attempt to pop by, come rain or shine.