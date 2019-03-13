How your MP voted on Theresa May's Brexit deal
MP's have rejected Theresa May's most current Brexit deal - meaning there could be a third extension to article 50.
391 MP's voted against the Prime Minister's deal and 242 voted for the deal last night. Tonight MP's will vote on a 'No Deal' Brexit. Here is how your MP voted.
1. Ben Bradley MP - Mansfield
This Conservative Party member voted with the government.
2. Gloria De Piero MP - Ashfield
This Labour Party member voted against the government.
3. Alex Norris MP - Nottingham North
This Labour Party member voted against the government.
4. Dennis Skinner MP - Bolsover
This Labour Party member voted against the government.
