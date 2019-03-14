How your MP voted on a no deal Brexit

321 MPs voted to for the UK to never leave without a deal, 278 voted to be able to leave with a no deal at any time. On another vote 312 MPs voted to definitively reject a no deal exit, 308 voted for a no deal. How did they vote on the latest Brexit deal? Click here

1. Mark Spencer - Conservative MP for Sherwood He voted against the "UK only leaving with a deal at anytime and never leaving with a no deal".'He also voted for a no deal Brexit.

2. Alex Norris - Labour MP for Nottingham North He voted for the "UK only leaving with a deal at anytime and never leaving with a no deal".'He also voted against a no deal Brexit.

3. Anna Soubry - The Independent Group's MP for Broxtowe She voted for the "UK only leaving with a deal at anytime and never leaving with a no deal".'She also voted against a no deal Brexit.

4. John Mann - Labour MP for Bassetlaw He voted for a no deal Brexit. 'But did not vote on the "UK only leaving with a deal at anytime and never leaving with a no deal".

