Government’s record on housing is nine years of failure on all fronts, says Sir Kevin Barron MP

Urgent action is needed to fix the housing crisis and increase the number of affordable homes to rent and buy, both locally and nationally, writes Rother Valley MP Sir Kevin Barron.

I am concerned that the Government’s record on housing is nine years of failure on all fronts: a 90 per cent decrease in real-terms Government funding for new affordable homes; 30,000 fewer social rented homes built each year; a huge increase in private renting with households paying ever higher rents; and rough sleeping up by 165 per cent since 2010. The figures show that, compared to 2010, there has been a 96 per cent decrease in the number of new Government funded homes completed for social rent. This is a failure by ministers to provide for the more than one million on council waiting lists and I believe they should back the opposition’s long-term plan to build one million new genuinely affordable homes, to include the biggest council house building programme for nearly 40 years. While I welcome the Government’s decision to scrap the housing revenue borrowing cap for local authorities, I do not believe this will be enough to fix the housing crisis as too many councils have been left with little or no housing stock as a result of the Right to Buy scheme.

The Government should halt Right to Buy to prevent the loss of our social housing stock to the private sector. More widely, I support meaningful action to end rough sleeping, tackle the root causes of rising homelessness and ensure that everyone has a place to call home. This includes ending cuts to local government and ensuring councils can deliver vital services like homelessness prevention and reduction. I am pleased the opposition has committed to make 8,000 affordable homes immediately available for people with a history of sleeping on the streets.

I will continue to press the Government to make funding available so that councils have the certainty to properly invest in social housing.

