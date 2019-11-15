Four in running to become next Bassetlaw MP

Four people have been confirmed as standing to become Worksop's next MP

There is certain to be a new name in the seat after Baron John Mann, who held the seat for Labour for 18 years, announced he was standing down to take up a position in the House of Lords.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, December 12.

Confirmed as standing for the Conservative Party is Councillor Brendan Clarke-Smith, Newark & Sherwood District Council member for Boughton, while Debbie Soloman is standing for the Brexit Party.

Councillor Helen Tamblyn-Saville is the only candidate who lives in the constituency. The Bassetlaw District Council member for East Retford West is standing for the Liberal Democrats,

Labour's candidate selection has been mired in controversy. Londoner Sally Gimson was selected by Party members in the constituency, but the Party's National Executive Committee refused to endorse her candidacy, instead selecting Unite-backed Councillor Keir Morrison, Ashfield District Council member for Hucknall South.

The list:

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Mill Lane, Edwinstowe - The Conservative Party.

Keir Morrison, address in Sherwood constituency - Labour Party.

Debbie Soloman, address in Rushcliffe constituency - Brexit Party.

Helen Tamblyn-Saville, address in Bassetlaw constituency - Liberal Democrats.

Mr Mann won the 2017 election with 27,467 votes, ahead of Conservative Annette Simpson with 22,615. Liberal Democrat Leon Duveen was a distant third with 1,154 votes, ahead of Independent Nigel Turner, with 1,014.