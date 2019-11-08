Council chief executive on the key deadlines to look out for so you can vote in the election

Councils up and down the country are now preparing for the General Election that will take place on December 12, writes Neil Taylor

Organising an election is quite an undertaking, with more than 300 polling and counting staff, and 101 polling stations open on election day.

As acting returning officer, I am responsible to the whole of the local electorate of the Bassetlaw district and my duty is to conduct the election in accordance with law and to ensure that a fair result is not compromised in any way.

As we get closer to polling day, there are a number of key deadlines to look out for.

Firstly, if you haven’t already registered to vote, then you need to do so by midnight on November 26 to be able to vote in this election.

Remember, if you have already registered, then unless you have moved house,there is no need to re-register.

If you want a postal or proxy vote, or if you want to make changes to your existing arrangements, then this also needs doing by 5pm on November 26.

Finally, the deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy is 5pm on December 4.

We will begin sending out poll cards from November 11 and this will let you know where your polling station is.

Postal vote packs will be sent out in two waves, starting on November 26, with the second issue for new postal votes going out on December 3.

To find out who is standing for election in the Bassetlaw constituency you can view the Statement of Persons Nominated on the council’s website.

This will be published after the deadline for the receipt of nominations closes at 4pm on November 14.

To find out more and see all the information, dates and deadlines relating to the general election you can visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/general-election- 2019.

Neil Taylor is the chief executive of Bassetlaw Council.