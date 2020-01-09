Busy start to another big year for Bassetlaw

I would like to start to my first column of 2020 by wishing everybody a Happy New Year and thanking those members of the emergency services, NHS, carers and armed forces who were at work over the festive period, writes Coun Simon Greaves.

A lot is happening in Bassetlaw this year, with a particularly busy January.

Next week, there is an extraordinary cabinet meeting at Worksop Town Hall from 5.30pm on January 13 where members will be discussing the council’s finances for the coming year and the next stages in the local plan process.

Subject to approval at the meeting, the council will be launching a district-wide consultation on the Draft Bassetlaw Local Plan, which sets out the council’s priorities when it comes to housing, employment, regeneration and other developments in the district that will take place up to the year 2037.

This consultation will give residents and anyone else with an interest in the district, the opportunity to have their say on specific housing and employment sites within the plan so look out for more information on the council’s website and social media over the coming weeks.

There are many positive developments happening around Worksop at the moment and we need to keep working hard to attract investment to our area.

In my ward, there is real progress on the new sheltered housing bungalows on Monmouth Road and the first residents will be moving into the Priory Court Independent Living Centre shortly.

There is planning permission for a new pub/restaurant, convenience store and petrol station on the A57 at Shireoaks, building work has commenced on the new hotel and associated retail units at Highgrounds opposite Sainsbury’s.

Work is also well on at DHL’s brand new logistics campus at Manton Wood and, further afield, Irizar has purchased a site to build itsr UK Headquarters at Symmetry Park on the A1 in Blyth.

And at the end of last year, planning committee resolved to grant permission for a development called Mulberry Logistics Park in Harworth.

To put this into context, this was the fifth largest development granted permission in the entire country last year and is envisaged to bring forward up to 3,500 jobs plus others within the supply chain and linked construction jobs.

We can certainly say that Bassetlaw is open for business.

Next month will see National Apprenticeship Week run from the February 3-9.

As part of this, the council will be hosting What's Next Apprenticeships, a pop up event showcasing apprenticeships and offering the opportunity to meet local employers offering current and future apprenticeship opportunities in the district.

The event is supported by over 25 different employers across the region and will take place from at the Well in Retford on February 4 from 3pm to 6pm.

No booking is necessary - just call down on the day.