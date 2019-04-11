Brexit extended until Halloween - all you need to know

After an arduous few days of requests, Theresa May has managed to convince European Union leaders to extend Brexit again - this time until Halloween.

The Prime Minister and EU leaders have officially signed off on a second extension to Article 50, which was ratified in the early hours of this morning (April 11).

Brexit.

The delay means that a 'no-deal exit' on WTO terms on Friday was adverted, with less than 48 hours until that could have come into effect.

It means the new "flexible" extension to Article 50 has moved the UK's exit date from the EU until October 31 - more than seven months after the original leaving date of March 29 and in line for a spooky Halloween outcome.

It also means there will be a review of the process on June 20, and that the UK must take place in the EU Parliament elections which are taking place on May 23-26.

If the UK fails to take part in the elections, it must leave automatically without a deal on June 1.

Donald Tusk, president of the EU Council, said the UK was expected to "continue its sincere cooperation" as a member state until it officially leaves the EU, and Mrs May says the UK would continue to abide by agreed obligations as a member state.

Mr Tusk did, however, not rule out further extensions past October, but he urged the UK to "not waste this time".

The Prime Minister has given a our-hour presentation setting out her case for a June 30 extension, with a break clause allowing the UK to leave as soon as, of if, her Withdrawal Agreement is ratified by parliament.

The EU leaders also set out their offer and, after a call with Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, it was accepted.

Speaking on whether she should "apologise to the nation", Theresa May said: "If sufficient members of parliament had voted with me in January, we would already be out of the European Union."

It is likely the autumn extension will fuel calls from Tory backbenchers for the Prime Minister to resign and hand over to a new leader.

However it is understood she still intends to stick to her promise and remain as PM until the next phase of the Brexit negotiations begin - whenever that may be.