Bassetlaw MP John Mann asks whether our NHS really needs the awarding of private contracts

This week, it has come to my attention that Arriva will shortly no longer provide the non-emergency ambulance service to Bassetlaw Hospital, writes John Mann MP.

In my opinion, this is welcome news due to the levels of complaints I understand have been an ongoing issue.

I’ve been told about Arriva arriving late to take patients to hospital, not showing up at all or patients being left waiting to get home.

I believe the end result of this has been ill people suffering even higher stress and distress levels and others missing hospital appointments sometimes scheduled months in advance.

The five-year contract has now been awarded to Leeds-based ERS Medical.

This transport is non-urgent pre-booked transport for patients, too ill or otherwise physically unable to make the journey themselves.

At the time when Arriva were awarded the service, I raised the concern that the privatisation of a key element of the East Midlands Ambulance service destroyed the internal market essential to keep the service functioning.

The money raised from taking people to and from their hospital was used to help pay for the essential 999 service. The loss of the contract to Arriva caused the major reconfiguration of our local 999 ambulance service which led to the campaigning from we the public to keep our ambulance stations open.

Awarding the contract to yet another private company means the flow of essential finances continues to stream out of the NHS. Does our NHS really need this?

I will be keeping a close eye on the ERS Medical Service when they begin and I will keep campaigning for non-emergency hospital transport to be put back in the hands of the NHS.

This Friday marks the beginning of the 13th Bassetlaw and Coventry Citizenship Summer School.

Students will start their week at EDF West Burton and will learn about power production and how EDF operates. They will then be in London from Monday to Thursday participating in a variety of high-level sessions designed to raise aspirations and open doors.

I am looking forward to welcoming the class of 2019.

