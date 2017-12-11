Police hunt for missing Notts teen

A teenager is missing from her Nottinghamshire home and police are concerned for her safety.

Kyra Adams, 16, has not been seen since 2am on Sunday, December 10.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Kyra is described as black, of slim build and is around 5ft 4ins tall. She is described as having shoulder length brown curly hair. It is not known what clothes she was wearing.”

She was reported missing from the Old Basford area at around 2am on 10 December.

If you have seen Kyra or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 915 of 10 December 2017.