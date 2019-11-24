Police appeal to find missing Worksop pensioner

Police have said they are concerned for the safety of a missing Worksop pensioner.

Miriam Craik, 75, was reported missing from the Manton area at around 1.11pm today (Sunday).

Miriam is described as white, of large build and is around 5ft 1ins tall. She is described as having short white coloured hair and was last seen wearing a red coat over blue pyjamas and carrying a black handbag. Miriam also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 419 of November 24.