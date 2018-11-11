Police appeal for witnesses after Jaguar collides with Retford home

Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 3.35pm Yesterday (November 10) following the report of the collision in Thrumpton Lane in the Thrumpton area of Retford.

A 36-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, after a car left the road and collided with a house in a residential area of Retford.

The scene yesterday at Thrumpton Lane in the Thrumpton area of Retford. Picture courtesy of Nottinghamshire Police

The driver of the vehicle – a grey Jaguar XF – remained in police custody last night.

Five other occupants of the vehicle escaped with non-serious injuries.

No-one else was injured during the collision.

Officers remain at the scene while structural engineers assess the damage to the house.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, who has dashcam footage of the incident or who saw the vehicle in the area in the moments before the collision is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 545 of 10 November 2018.