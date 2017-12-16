POLICE ADVICE: Make it harder for pickpockets this Christmas

Police have issued advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of pickpocketing this Christmas.

Officers say there’s usually a rise in purse dipping in Mansfield and the surrounding areas this time of year, as people head out to do their Christmas shopping.

Police have urged shoppers to be vigilant at all times, especially in busy areas and in queues, and follow the below advice:

- Be aware of your surroundings and who’s around you, try not to get distracted by mobile phones and MP3’s.

- Don’t leave valuables on display and avoid keeping items in your back pocket.

- Keep your handbags, shopping bags and pockets zipped up.

- Purse bells are a great way of protecting yourself further.

If you see anything suspicious, report it to Nottinghamshire Police on 101 as soon as possible.