Plans are being put in place to prepare for the closure of Cottam Power Station later this year.

Bassetlaw District Council has offered EDF Energy its support and assistance and councillors and officers from the council have met with senior managers at Cottam to discuss their plans in the lead up to the closure of the Bassetlaw power plant and the future decommissioning of the site at the end of September.

The visit also provided the opportunity to take a guided tour of the site and Coun Jo White, cabinet member for economic development at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This meeting was an extremely useful opportunity to meet staff at the power station and learn more about how we can assist EDF Energy in this transitional period.

“Cottam has been a significant employer in Bassetlaw and it is reassuring to hear that many of the highly skilled work force currently employed by EDF Energy are being supported as they make the transition into alternative employment.

“The site has also been a major landmark in Bassetlaw for more than 50 years and we will be working with EDF to ensure that all the correct measures are in place before the demolition process begins.”