Worksop Wilko workers suspend strike over new offer

Almost 2,000 Wilko staff have suspended a planned strike after the high-street chain "improves" an offer.

Staff, including those at the Worksop distribution centre, planned two strikes over forced weekend working.

GMB, the union for Wilko workers, said the new contracts, which they threatened to strike over, would "seriously impose on family time and workers’ wellbeing".

Wilko has now announced that it has worked with the union and "found a way forward".

A Wilko spokesman said:

“Through working collaboratively with the GMB we have found a way forward which has led to the suspension of strike action.

“The GMB will now put this improved offer to its members.

“Throughout the talks, as a family business, finding a workable way to land 7 day operations and guarantee more time off for our team members to spend with their families has been our top priority, our new offer will deliver this.

“It’s no secret retail is tough and we believe the best way to resolve our differences is by listening, talking and working things through together. We’re looking forward to working closely with the GMB to implement 7 day operations that meet our customers’ shopping needs, is right for team members and our business.”

Two Wilko distribution centres in Worksop and Magor, Wales were set to strike from 6am on Friday, October 11, until 5.59am on Saturday, October 12, and from 6am on Monday, October 14, to 5.59am on Tuesday, October 15.