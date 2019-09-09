Worksop Veterans Breakfast Club celebrate its fourth birthday

Worksop Veterans Breakfast Club celebrated its fourth birthday by remembering past and present members.

Around 30 veterans and their family members attended the event, which was held at Yates in Worksop, where they enjoyed a buffet style breakfast, along with a cake and port for toasting members who have passed away, including Simon Tierney who started the original club.

Michelle Smith said: "We are here for members of the armed forces to meet up, pull up a sandbag and swap stories of times served.

"No subscription fees, just breakfast and banter. As members all have different skills we can often help each other out and also signpost people to services that they might need like housing problems.

"Members who have suffered from PTSD find these helpful as they are joining back to the tribe and feel comfortable and it helps to work towards stopping people feeling isolated.

"The main thing that we offer everyone is support when they need it."

The group meet every Saturday between 10am and noon at Yates in Victoria Square, Worksop, and they welcome any serving and veteran's who are in the area and would like to join us.

Michelle added: "Also thank you to Yates for supporting us for the last four years."