Worksop school children have been creating a buzz with their homemade honey

Budding bee keepers at a Worksop school have been suiting up to learn how to care for bees and extract honey from two bee hives located on the school roof.

At any one time there is up to 100,000 bees living across the two hives at Norbridge Academy, where each queen lays around 2,000 eggs a day.

Budding bee keepers at Norbridge Academy

On the first harvest the school produced and sold more than 125 jars of honey, which sold out on the first day they were on sale, and is currently selling its second harvest.

In total the children will have made more than 200 jars of honey.

Every batch of honey tastes different depending on the flowers the bees draw nectar from.

George Huthart, headteacher at Norbridge Academy, said: “The bees provide a unique learning experience for the children at Norbridge Academy.

"The children are learning about how important bees are to our ecosystem and they are very proud to have bees on the school site.

“The apiary is one of a variety of innovative learning opportunities we seek to provide.

"Everybody in the school community is committed to our belief system, to Be the Best You Can Be, and this is central to everything we do as a school.

“This includes creating an inspiring learning environment for the children and enabling them to enjoy all aspects of school life.”

You can keep up to date with the news of the Norbridge Apiary by following them on Twitter @BeesNorbridge.