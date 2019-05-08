Worksop's Got Talent returning for a fourth year along with Coronation Street star Kym Marsh as a host

If you have a hidden talent the Worksop's Got Talent audtions are taking place next month (June).

The charity talent show is back for a fourth year and this year’s show, which is taking place on Friday, November 1, at North Notts Arena, will again be hosted by Coronation Street actress, Kym Marsh and TV star, Sam Reece.

The show sees 12 acts take to the stage in front of an audience and an all star judging panel.

Previous celebrity judges have included stars from Coronation Street, Britain’s Got Talent, Love Island, The Apprentice and Sheffield Wednesday.

The show, which is in aid of blindness charity Retina UK, has raised more than £22,000 over the past three years.

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “I am so excited to start the search for our 2019 contestants and look forward to proving that Worksop has got talent once again."

To audition email worksopsgottalent@outlook.com for an application form.

Auditions are taking place in June, July, August and September at the Savoy Cinema in Worksop ahead of the show in November.

Tickets for the show will go on sale in July.

For more updates on the show, visit @WorksopsGotTalent on Facebook and Instagram, or @WorksopTalent on Twitter.