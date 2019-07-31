Worksop flat closed after tenant and visitors were seen ‘urinating, defecating and vomiting in the communal areas’

A Worksop flat has been closed for three months as part of a crackdown against anti-social behaviour which included ‘urinating, defecating and vomiting in the communal areas’.

A Closure Order was put in place at 18 Colbeck House, in the Sandy Lane area of Worksop, which prohibits anyone from entering the property until October 16, including the tenant Anna Millington.

Bassetlaw District Council’s Community Safety Team were made aware of high levels of anti social behaviour at Colbeck House in May 2018, which continued to escalate over the coming months.

This included a large number of people visiting the property for short periods of time, shouting and being verbally abusive outside the property at all hours of the day and night, as well as suspected drug use and dealing.

Millington’s visitors were also seen urinating, defecating and vomiting in the communal areas of the block of flats and large amounts of litter were being thrown from the third floor balcony.

Initially, the council’s anti social behaviour officers had attempted to encourage the 40-year-old tenant to engage with rehabilitation programmes and supported tenancies away from the area. However, Millington refused to engage and the anti social behaviour and suspected drug dealing continued at the flat.

As a result, Nottinghamshire Police executed a warrant at the property on July 9, where substances controlled by the Misuse of Drugs Act were found, as well as items that suggested drug dealing activity.

In order to prevent any further anti social behaviour from occurring, an application was made to Mansfield Magistrates Court on July 17.

The Closure Order will remain in place until October 16 whereby no one may enter until the order expires or by further order of the court.

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “The selfish behaviour of Anna Millington and her visitors caused a great deal of unrest and anxiety to the local community. Bassetlaw District Council will not allow a small minority of people to cause such a high amount of anti-social behaviour and action to close the property was fully justified in this instance.

“This action again shows that we will not hesitate to remove disruptive tenants from our properties by way of Closure Orders should they cause significant disruption to their fellow residents.”