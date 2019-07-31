Worksop church offered free haircuts to members of the community

A Worksop church invited anyone to come along and get a free haircut.

Christ Church in Thievesdale Close, Worksop, partnered with volunteers to pilot a free haircut session which was offered to members of the community in need.

With no need to book the doors opened for the first session on July 27, from noon to 4pm, when a group of hairdressers connected to gave free haircuts to members of the community who dropped in for a trim.

The group seeks to serve the community with their hairdressing skills and continue Christ Church’s vision to be a community of grace loving God and neighbour, and there will be other opportunities through the project for haircuts in the future.

One of the hairdressers involved in the project, said: “We want to serve those who are in great need.

“It is not just a haircut, it is a boost in their self esteem, it’s kindness and care.”

Revd Luiz Lima, vicar of Christ Church, Worksop and St Luke’s Shireoaks, and Chaplain for Worksop Town Football Club, said: “We are so proud to offer this project to the community.

“This is not a ‘glamorous’ project, our main goal is to bless those who might benefit from it.

“As such, we had a small number of people coming last Saturday but that was very encouraging indeed.

“We hope that as we are able to provide it more regularly, more people will hear about it and join us.

“Even I had my hair cut as a way to support the project.

“New members of the church are coming with a fresh understanding of the vision of the church to love God and neighbour and, as a result, they want to be a blessing in the community by offering their own gifts like hair cutting as a way to serve the area.

“We are starting to gather momentum and hope people will benefit from this. Sometimes it is hard to say yes to help but we are encouraged.”

Christ Church is of the Southwell and Nottingham Diocese and the Church of England.