A woman was arrested after officers swiftly responded to reports of a burglary in Retford last night.

Police were called to a block of flats in Chestnut Avenue just before 10.30pm on June 4, following a report that a woman had stolen a purse from a flat which contained a quantity of cash and other items.

Woman arrested after Retford burglary

Officers arrived on scene within minutes and a 39-year-old woman was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary.

She remains in police custody.

Officers believe the offender ran off towards Welbeck Road following the burglary.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 10.29pm and 10.53pm last night or anyone who may have recorded CCTV footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 921 of 4 June 2019.