WEATHER: Sunny spells and isolated showers for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has forecast a day of sunny spells, with increasing cloud and possible isolated showers for Nottinghamshire today.

After a dry and bright start, cloud will build and isolated showers may develop through the morning.

However, much of the area will stay dry with sunny spells.

Any showers should have died out by late afternoon.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Much of the night will be dry with long clear periods inland and turning chilly.

More cloud will develop after midnight with an isolated coastal shower possible towards dawn.

Minimum temperature 5 °C.