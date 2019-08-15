Warning to dog owners as four pets die after swimming in water contaminated with blue green algae

Dog owners are being warned to take extra care after a rise in reports of toxic blue green algae across the UK - with four pets dying after going for a swim.

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) has issued the warning after four cases in the UK, and three in America, died just hours after swimming in an affected pond.

The prescence of blue green algae has already been confirmed in Derbyshire this summer, as well as in water bodies in Southampton and Fleet in Hampshire, Edinburgh and Elgin in Scotland, Cornwall, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

Blue green algae blooms may appear as green or greenish-brown scum on the surface of water and can contain toxins that can be harmful for animals if ingested, even in small quantities. Dogs can swallow this algae by drinking water from an affected lake, river or pond or while licking their fur after going for a swim.

Symptoms of exposure can appear within a few minutes or hours, depending on the type of toxin ingested, and commonly include:

* vomiting

* diarrhoea

* drooling

* disorientation

* trouble breathing

* seizures

* blood in faeces.

If left untreated, it can cause liver damage and ultimately be rapidly fatal.

British Veterinary Association Junior Vice President Daniella Dos Santos said: “We know that some dogs enjoy nothing better than a paddle in a cool lake while on a walk during summer months, but my advice to pet owners would be to keep your dog on a lead during walks near water confirmed to have toxic algal blooms.

"While not all blue green algae are poisonous, it is impossible to tell the difference visually, so it is better to be safe than sorry.

“There is currently no known antidote for the toxins, so prompt veterinary treatment is essential to tackle their effects and ensure a good chance of recovery.

"If you suspect your dog has been exposed to blue green algae, rush it to your local vet without delay."

Top tips to keep your pets safe:

Look out for any warning signs put up by the Environment Agency or local councils near water bodies.

Keep pets on a lead and by your side around water bodies known or suspected to have blue-green algal bloom – don’t let them swim in it or drink from it.

If your dog has been swimming outside, wash it thoroughly with clean water afterwards.

Rush your pet to a vet immediately in case you’re concerned it may have ingested toxic algae.