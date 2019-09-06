Two Nottinghamshire men jailed for more than 30 years after 'terrifying' attack

Two men from Nottinghamshire have been jailed for a combined total of more than 30 years after bursting into a house and slashing a man and woman with a knife.

The victims heard a knock at their door and when the man answered it he was forced backwards by John Price, 32, and Joseph Lee, 22, who were each holding a knife and shouting demands.

John Price, 32, and Joseph Lee, 22

Both men punched and kicked the 49-year-old man before slashing him to the forehead and arms.

The woman, 45, suffered 'defence style' slash injuries to her hands and was hit on the head with a ceramic mug.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in Philip Road, Newark, at 7.42pm on January 18. Their injuries were not life-threatening or life-altering but the attack left them extremely shaken.

Price, formerly of Turner Lane, Boughton, was found guilty of aggravated burglary, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing actual bodily harm following a three-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court in August.

He was jailed yesterday (Thursday, September 5) at Nottingham Crown Court for a total of 20 years, including a four-year extended sentence.

Lee, formerly of Bowbridge Lane, Balderton, pleaded guilty to the same offences, as well as possession of a bladed article, at a previous hearing. He was sentenced to 10 years and two months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hewson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for these two people who were attacked completely out of the blue by two men who turned up with weapons to the house.

"Nottinghamshire Police takes weapon-enabled violence extremely seriously. The impact it has on victims and their communities cannot be underestimated. I hope the sentence gives some reassurance to them that these types of crimes will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire."