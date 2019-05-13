Tuxford schoolgirl is having her long hair cut to to help make wigs for children with cancer

A young schoolgirl has decided to have her long locks cut off to make wigs for children with cancer who have lost their own hair.

Ella-Mae Buxton, six, currently has hair down past her waist and has now decided she wants her hair cutting shorter and will donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Ella-Mae Buxton

Alanna Buxton, Ella-Mae's mum, said: "She has decided that with the hair she has cut off she would like to help those who aren't as fortunate as her, and is donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust.

"This charity makes real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatments or other conditions."

Ella-Mae is a pupil at Tuxford Primary Academy, and her school are helping with fundraising too.

Alanna said: "They have sent out emails to all parents and staff, put posters up and there is a donation box in the school office.

"So far Ella-Mae has raised £345 through her just giving page and other sponsors.

"As parents, myself and her daddy are extremely proud of her for doing this amazing thing for this amazing charity."

Ella-Mae will be having her cut on Thursday, May 23.

If you would like to sponsor Ella-Mae visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alanna-Buxton.

Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge to children and young adults that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses. To find out more about the charity visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.