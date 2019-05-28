Tuxford schoolgirl has her long hair cut to help make wigs for children with cancer

A young schoolgirl has had her long locks cut off to make wigs for children with cancer who have lost their own hair.

Ella-Mae Buxton, six, had hair down past her waist and decided she wanted her hair cutting shorter and will donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Alanna Buxton, Ella-Mae's mum, said: "She had an impressive nine inches off and has raised £440 so far from sponsors and her justgiving page.

"She is very proud of her new hair and how much she has been able to donated to those who aren't so lucky."

You can still donate to Ella-Mae's justgiving page by clicking here.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge to children and young adults that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses. To find out more about the charity visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.