Travellers have descended on a site in Worksop near a school.

Around 17 caravans arrived on land on Valley Road, Worksop, over the weekend.

If Gypsies or Travellers are camped on council-owned land, the council can evict them.

However, if the encampment is on private land, it is usually the landowner's responsibility.

The Guardian has contacted Worksop Leisure Centre and Outwood Academy Valley for more information.