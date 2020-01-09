Town centre chaplain lends an ear to support residents in Retford

The new town centre chaplain has been out and about fulfilling his duties in Retford.

Rev’d David Bean has been starting his work around Retford Town Centre over the past few months – after making his first public appearance at the Retford Christmas Market and lights switch-on in December last year.

Now David will be out and about most days in Retford, available to people of all faiths and none, to provide a listening ear that is unconditional, non-judgemental, independent and confidential, to anyone who lives in, works in, or visits the town centre.

In addition to being available on a confidential basis for people in the town centre to support their emotional and spiritual well-being, David will help to signpost people to access other local services or sources of help.

David said he took up the opportunity because he loves the town.

He said: “I am Retford, born and bred – I love the people and love the town.

“My aim is to reflect God’s love for all the community and to partner with others to help Retford be an even more caring, prosperous, and welcoming

place.”

Rick Brand, chair of Retford Business Forum, said: “David will be an asset to the town centre and will provide yet another important benefit to Retford as a place of choice to live or visit.

“Although not specifically a workplace chaplaincy scheme, David is happy to visit local businesses, with the agreement of the owners, management and staff, to provide a caring listening presence for anyone who needs it.

“The town centre chaplain will offer a visible, caring, presence to the people of Retford town centre, whatever their faith or belief.

“Why not say hello next time you see him?”

Revd David Bean is a deacon working from All Hallows’ Parish Church in Ordsall, with a role designed to work in Retford town centre.

David is licensed within the Bassetlaw and Bawtry Deanery by the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham.