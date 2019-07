Depending on where you look, buyers can get houses and flats for £100,000 or less. Here's a look at some of the options that are available to buy now.

1. 1 bed flat, Retford This first floor flat is on the market with offers over GBP35,000 being invited Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. 2 bed flat, Shirebrook An ideal investment or first time buyer property, this two bedroom ground floor flat is on the market with offers over GBP39,000 being invited. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. 2 bed terrace, Retford In need of updating and some remedial work, this terrace property will go to auction on July 24, with a guide price of GBP40,000 Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. 2 bedroom terrace, Mansfield Woodhouse An ideal investment, this property is offered for sale via modern auction with a starting price of GBP46,000 Zoopla other Buy a Photo

