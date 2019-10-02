These are the top 10 predicted dog names for 2020

Naming a new pet can be a difficult choice, with so many traditional and trending names to choose from.

These are the top 10 dog names which are predicted to be popular next year according to Tasty Bone, so if you’re looking for inspiration there’s plenty to choose from. If you already have a pooch - does your dog’s name make the list?

1. Charlie Charlie ranks first in the list as the most popular dog name in 2020.

2. Luke The name Luke claims the sixth spot in the list.

3. Harley Harley takes the third spot in the list, predicted to be popular for your pooch in 2020.

4. Elsa Disney film Frozen sparked the popularity of the names Anna and Elsa, with Elsa expected to be a popular choice among dog owners next year.

