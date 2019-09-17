Good pub guide Notts

These are 37 of the best pubs in Nottinghamshire according to the Good Pub Guide

There's plenty of pubs to choose from in Nottinghamshire but these are some of the best in the county according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020.

We've only included pubs that are relevant to our readers. The Good Beer Guide is available now.

This popular country pub was converted from a shop on the Springhead Fine Ales brewery site. It offers three or four Springhead beers and up to five rotating guests. Over 100 gins are also available.

1. The Bees Knees, Laneham

This small pub serves five rotating guest beers, three ciders and has a range of over 100 bottled beers. There are also a number of wines and spirits available.

2. BeerHeadZ, Retford

This traditional village inn has a lounge bar where food is served and a taproom. Three beers rotate on demand and food is also served.

3. Bluebell Inn, Lound

This Hungry Horse pub offers up to 12 real ales, and serves food daily. Large TV screens show all major live sport and there is an enclosed beer garden.

4. Bold Forester, Mansfield

