The best of food and drink in North Nottinghamshire will be recognised at the Made magazine’s Food and Drink Awards 2019

More people now have the chance to recognised for their work within the world of food and drink as the deadline to enter the Made magazine’s Food and Drink Awards 2019 has been extended.

There has already been a huge response to the awards, with companies, groups and individuals entering a range of categories including Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Best Family Dining and Dining Pub of the Year.

Now Made has extended the deadline for entries to allow even more people to get involved and have the opportunity to be recognised for their work within the world of food and drink and you will have until midnight on August 11, to enter.

The awards are made up of 16 categories, each highlighting an area of expertise and service, to help honour the best the area has to offer. Any business is eligible to enter as many categories they wish for free.

Made has set out to ensure the best North Nottinghamshire has to offer in culinary delights will be highlighted in the awards, which are taking place on October 25, at Worksop College, inside its fabulous grand hall.

Jon Rogers, MD and Executive Editor at Made, said the awards have been designed to recognise those who excel in the food and drink industry.

He said: “We want to ensure the work of local people gets the recognition it deserves and we thought a great way of doing this would be with a fabulous awards evening.

“We’ve extended the deadline to ensure as any people as possible can get involved – so don’t delay, get your entries in before deadline.”

There are also a number of sponsorship opportunities for the awards and business and organisations from across North Notts have already putting their name to the event.

Already on board are North Notts BID, who join the event as headline sponsors, Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa, which is sponsoring the Artisan Producer category and Porsche Centre Nottingham, which is sponsoring Dining Pub of the Year.

Also sponsoring the event are Meloria in Waddington and Warner Leisure Hotels.

As part of the awards evening Made will be raising money to support the type 1 diabetes charity JDRF, which exists to find the cure for this chronic, life-long condition.

For more sponsorship information, details on the awards and how to enter, visit fad.madeinn.co.uk.