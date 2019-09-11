The 12 finalists have been chosen for this year's Worksop's Got Talent

After months of auditions 12 acts have been chosen to take part this year's Worksop's Got Talent.

The 12 finalists include two dance troupes, a belly dancing group, singers, ranging from pop to theatre, a pianist and the show's first ever comedian and they will all perform at the show's fourth event at the North Notts Arena in seven weeks' time.

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: "This year's 12 finalists are the best we've ever had.

"It never fails to amaze me how much talent there is in this town, waiting to be given an opportunity to perform.

"I can't wait to watch them perform in front of 700 local people on November 1."

The show will be hosted by Coronation Street actress, Kym Marsh and model, Sam Reece.

Celebrity judges include Chris Taylor from Love Island and Eliot Kennedy, a Grammy award winning songwriter with 80 million record sales.

Further celebrity guests will be announced on the Worksop's Got Talent social media pages soon.

Tickets are £10 and can be bought from North Notts Arena, in person, or over the phone, or via bank transfer and posted out to you if you text 07590 264008.