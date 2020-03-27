Struggling pet rescue centres and animal charities are thrown a lifeline amid coronavirus outbreak

Animal rescue centres and charities in Nottinghamshire which are struggling to operate amid the coronavirus pandemic have been thrown a lifeline.

A £700,000 nationwide donation from Pets At Home and its charity Support Adoption For Pets will help centres and volunteers who are facing financial hardship or battling to cope amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Amy Angus, manager of Support Adoption For Pets, said: “We know how much animals in Nottinghamshire are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and we want to provide every bit of support we can.

“Rescues and charities in Nottinghamshire are falling under hard times. We’ve been inundated with reports of rescues closing, stopping re-homing and taking pets in, volunteers self-isolating and struggling to fundraise at this critical time, and it’s vital we offer support now more than ever.”

Support Adoption For Pets has pledged £400,000 for pet rescues in need across the UK.

The £300,000 handout from Pets At Home will be donated to more than 750 animal charities via its VIP Lifelines scheme. Each charity within the scheme will receive £400 on top of what their supporting VIP members have already raised for them, to be spent in-store on essential food for animals in their care.

Amy said: “Our charity team is working hard contacting rescues in the region which are eligible for a grant, and the VIP Lifelines vouchers donated to charities in the area will go some way to helping provide essential food for animals.”

Many rescue centres have fallen into financial distress due to the cancellation of fundraising events, the closure of public and retail spaces, the impact of decreased footfall and staffing and reduced donations from the wider public, as supporters are forced to review their own finances.

Peter Pritchard, who is group chief executive officer of Pets at Home, said: “Times are extremely difficult and it is our duty and social responsibility to help where we can. We are trying to navigate these uncertain and changing times, and our priority continues to be the wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and of course, our nation’s pets.”

To donate online to help more pets in need, visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/