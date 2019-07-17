Sports Direct has returned to Worksop in vacant M&S store in Priory Shopping Centre

Sports Direct has come back to Worksop opening in the former M&S premises in the Priory Shopping Centre.

Stephen Dacombe, Centre Manager: “We are delighted that the Priory Shopping Centre has secured a temporary lease with Sports Direct for the former Marks & Spencer’s Foodhall.

“It is great to see high street retailers such as Sports Direct choosing to come to Worksop and shows there is a well-placed confidence in the town.

“A planning application for the redevelopment of this area of the Centre was submitted to Bassetlaw District Council earlier this year.

“At present, Sports Direct will be in place in the former Foodhall but may relocate if works to this part of the Centre do go ahead in the near future.

“We are certain that Sports Direct will be a welcome addition to the Centre and will be warmly received by shoppers.”

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This is very positive news for the High Street, the Priory Centre and visitors to Worksop. I was extremely disappointed when Sports Direct departed the town and left behind another empty shop, so it’s great to welcome a significant and popular retailer back to Worksop.

“We will continue to work with and support the Priory Centre on their redevelopment plans, which in turn support and enhance the Council’s wider regeneration ambitions for the town-centre as a whole.”

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum, said: “We are pleased to see that Sports Direct have taken the M&S store in the Priory Centre.

“It’s always a concern to us when properties sit empty for a period of time, but I am sure that given the right support from Worksop people Sports Direct will become an asset to the town.”