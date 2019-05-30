Loss of productivity due to smoking costs businesses in Nottinghamshire £111m a year.

Although the number of smokers has decreased from 19.8 percent in 2011 to 14.9 percent in 2017, smoking-related issues are still costing businesses money.

Smokers cost Nottinghamshire businesses 111m a year

Smoking breaks, excess sick pay and extended leave are cited by one study as the reason the costs are so high.

The annual potential wealth lost has been calculated for local economies due to lack of productivity from smoking-related issues.

Charles Bloom, owner of Vapourcore who commissioned the study said: “The risks of smoking have always been highlighted from a health point of view, but rarely from the

perspective of business and opportunity.

"The numbers revealed in this study prove that smoking remains a countrywide issue.

However, instead of redistributing wealth into the local economy and improving the experiences of consumers, companies are having to spend their excess on facilitating employees’ smoking habits.”

The county to lose the most potential wealth is Greater Manchester, with £450m lost per year due to lack of productivity.

