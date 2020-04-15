Smartest dog breeds: the 24 most intelligent dogs from Border Collie to German Shepherd and Rottweiler - is yours on the list?

These are 24 of the smartest breeds of dogs, according to the American Kennel Club – in no particular order.

1. Shetland Sheepdog The Shetland Sheepdog is an extremely intelligent, quick and obedient breed of dog

2. Rottweiler The Rottweiler has great strength, but is a gentle playmate and protector within the family circle, and is a very smart pooch

3. Belgian Tervuren The Belgian Tervuren is elegant, agile and extremely affectionate with loved ones

4. Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka This breed of dog is sweet, loving, intelligent, and willing to please

