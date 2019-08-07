Shortlist announced for awards which recognise outstanding work of individuals and teams at Bassetlaw Hospital

The shortlist for the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) awards have been announced.

Each year DBTH host an awards evening to celebrate the outstanding work of individuals and teams at the Trust.

Presented by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration, there are 11 categories this year, covering awards for every area of expertise within the NHS.

The event is an opportunity to recognise those individuals and teams that go above and beyond, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the Board at DBTH, said: “These awards are one of our most important events of the year.

"We know that our staff make outstanding contributions to healthcare every day and this is our opportunity to get together and celebrate these achievements so they know their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“Each time I attend the ceremony I am inspired by the stories of how members of Team DBTH have gone that extra mile to show they care about our patients, about their colleagues and about the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.”

The shortlisted nominees are:

Leader of the Year: Nicola Holland, Sue McDonagh and Debi Oxley

Teaching Hospital Award: Emma Cribb, Education Placement Team and Alex Smith

Patient Champion Award: Samantha Woolley, Mr Dinesh Chadha and Catherine Chevalier

Unsung Hero of the Year: Jill Levin, Joshua Parker and Susan Howard

Rising Star Award: Toni Peet, Rebecca Burns and Michelle Beynon

Volunteer of the Year: Verna Nosworthy, Jenny Liddle and Stuart Tate

Quality Improvement Award: ED new model for flow team – Sam Sidwell, Donna Smith, Vika Sodiwala and Khai Mohammed, Antenatal Clinic and Rapid Assessment programme team

Collaboration Award: IT Development and the Emergency Department, Developing a Foundation School for Health and Nicola Parker and Sophie Gilhooly

Team of the Year (Medical and Clinical): DSA Interventional Radiology, Endoscopy and Wards 1 and 3

Team of the Year (support staff): Clinical Therapies Admin Team, IT Development and Programme Team and Communications and Engagement

Star of the Year: Joanna Rutherford, Nick Brown, Hannah Pendegast, Tracey Griffiths, Kate Wright, Craig Briddick, Shirley Kingston, Rehab 2, Matty Lovell-Davies, Julie Parnell, Matthew Langer and Ryan Gomersall

The award ceremony will take place Thursday, September 19, at the Doncaster Dome when the winners will be announced.