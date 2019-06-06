Retford woman charged in connection with two burglaries

A Retford woman has been charged in connection with two burglaries.

Katie Pegg, 36, of Chestnut Avenue, Retford, has been charged in connection with two burglaries.

Officers were called to a block of flats in Chestnut Avenue just before 10.30pm on Tuesday June 4 following a report that a purse containing a quantity of cash and other items had been stolen.

Pegg was arrested within several minutes of the call being made to police and has subsequently been charged for a further burglary in the same block of flats on the same day.

She is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday June 6, charged with two counts of burglary.