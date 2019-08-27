Retford's first ever Party in the Square - IN PICTURES

The free event, delivered by the North Notts BID, saw X-factor and soon-to-be Hollyoaks star Jake Quickenden headline alongside a host of tribute acts and bands, promoting the town and its fantastic businesses.
View more
Music lovers from across Nottinghamshire descended upon Retford for the first-ever Party in the Square.
The free event, delivered by the North Notts BID, saw X-factor and soon-to-be Hollyoaks star Jake Quickenden headline alongside a host of tribute acts and bands, promoting the town and its fantastic businesses.