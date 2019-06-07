Retford man appears in court in connection with driving offences and assault

Daniel Stafford, 24, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts dangerous driving, two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of driving without insurance.

The dangerous driving charges relate to reports of incidents in the Retford area on March 29 and May 6, 2019.

He has also been charged with one account of assault by beating which relates to a reported incident in the Worksop area on March 21.

Stafford appeared at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today, Friday June 7.

In relation to the driving matters he was granted conditional bail to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 5.

In relation to the assault charge he was granted conditional bail to next appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on August 12.

Stafford was also arrested in relation to alleged offences of threats to kill and harassment.

Police have released him on conditional bail in relation to these matters.